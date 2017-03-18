Plane makes emergency landing at GSP after door issues - FOX Carolina 21

Plane makes emergency landing at GSP after door issues

An aircraft at Greenville Spartanburg Airport (GSP) made an emergency landing Saturday afternoon.

GSP officials report, a call came in at 2:09 p.m. that an aircraft was having door issues. GSP police and fire crews were on standby as the DC-9 cargo plane made an emergency landing.

The plane landed safely at approximately 2:25 p.m.

There were two crew members on board. No one was injured.

No further details were released.

