Dispatch: Multiple fire departments on scene of house fire in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Fire crews are responding to a residential fire in Spartanburg County Saturday afternoon, per dispatch.

Dispatchers say, the call came in at 5:03 p.m. that a brush fire spread to the side of a home located on the 200 block of Forest Avenue.

The Landrum, Tryon and Gowensville Fire Departments are on scene, dispatch reports.

No word yet on damage or injuries.

We have a crew en route to the scene to learn more.

