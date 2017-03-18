Mild to warm few days ahead of storm system

Tonight will be chilly again with lows in the lower to middle 30s which has caused a FROST ADVISORY to be issued for the lower Upstate, NE Georgia and Polk County, North Carolina and a FREEZE WARNING for lower McDowell and Rutherford Counties in North Carolina where sensitive outdoor vegetation is susceptible to damage if not properly treated.

We’ll warm back up to 70 tomorrow, and eventually 80 degrees on Tuesday ahead of a cold front set to bring showers and a few thunderstorms by Tuesday evening.

After that, highs will briefly return to the 50s and 60s through the end of the week with a mostly cloudy sky before warming back up to the 60s and 70s on Saturday with a slight chance of rain.

