Spartanburg Methodist headed to NJCAA championship in Kansas; 2nd consecutive year in tournament

For “Southern Charm Week,” Wheel of Fortune decided to air a photo of an old plantation home. Which of itself doesn’t sound so bad. Until the internet saw what looked like slaves in the photo as well. And that’s definitely not good.More >
It appears that several phone and internet companies are having widespread outage issues. It is unclear what is causing the problems at this time.More >
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a woman is facing multiple charges after a violent incident on Sunday.More >
Union County deputies said a woman was arrested after she called 911 more than a dozen times to ask deputies to pick up her cell phone charger.More >
The Hart County Coroner confirms a man drowned in Lake Hartwell Saturday afternoon after falling off of his float.More >
The Pickens County coroner said an Easley teen has died after being ejected from a vehicle on SC 135 early Sunday morning in Pickens County.More >
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It was a calm scene on Ocean Blvd Sunday afternoon. The street was filled with vacationers and families enjoying the beautiful weather. But it was a much different scene just after midnight. Witnesses say it started with people dancing in the street, and then a fight broke out and several shots were fired. Seven people were taken to the hospital.More >
The woman was captured on security cameras trying to suffocate the baby with her hand and a pillow, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report.More >
Myrtle Beach Police responded to a call for shots fired near Dunes Village late Sunday night. At about 9:05 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to 5200 N. Ocean Boulevard for the report, according to a news release from MBPD. Officers were unable to locate anyone who was shot or injured as a result of the incident.More >
Myrtle Beach police responded to the area of Fifth Avenue North and Ocean Blvd Sunday morning around 12:15 a.m. after receiving calls about a large crowd.More >
A procession was held to welcome Marines and Navy Corpsmen to the Upstate for a three-day trip to Lake Keowee.More >
Spartanburg District 7 elementary students read to Spartanburg Humane Society dogs as part of a summer reading program.More >
The Sno Hut in Taylors celebrated its 30th year with a community block party on Saturday.More >
We're honoring dads on Father's Day by sharing their photos!More >
