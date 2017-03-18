Spartanburg Methodist headed to NJCAA championship in Kansas; 2nd consecutive year in tournament

The Spartanburg Methodist College Men's Basketball Team is headed to the national championship.

The Pioneers are en route to Hutchinson, Kansas to compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association Championship (NJCAA), the college's eighth appearance in the NJCAA Men's Basketball Championship and second consecutive year in the tournament.

Before hopping on the bus Saturday afternoon, SMC President Scott Cochran said a few words of encouragement and lead the team and fans in prayer.

The Pioneers are currently seeded at No. 16 and will face off against Connors State Monday at 11 a.m.

