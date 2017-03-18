Families of Superbike victims file lawsuit against confessed serial killer Todd Kohlhepp

The victims of the 2003 Superbike Motorsports killings, from left to right: Beverly Guy, Chris Sherbert, Brian Lucas and Scott Ponder. (File/FOX Carolina)

The families of Superbike murder victims have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against confessed serial killer Todd Kohlhepp.

Back in November, Todd Kohlhepp reportedly confessed to the 2003 Superbike murders along with three other killings. He also confessed to holding Kala Brown captive on for months before deputies finally discovered her on a Woodruff property.

The lawsuit, filed Friday on behalf of families of three of the four victims, seeks a judgment against Kohlhepp.

The families of Scott Ponder, Beverly Guy and Brian Lucas have all taken part in the suit. The family of fourth Superbike victim Chris Sherbert has planned to file their own separate suit.

In addition to the Superbike murders, Kohlhepp also faces charges in three other deaths.

The bodies of Charlie Carver, along with Meagan and Johnnie Coxie, were found on Kohlhepp's property in 2016.

Kala Brown was the only victim found alive, held captive for months while chained in a storage container.

