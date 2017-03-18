Greer FD says electrical short-circuit started apartment fire

Firefighters were called to a fire at a Greer apartment complex on Saturday night.

The fire, which broke out around 8:30 p.m., started at building two in the complex at 103 John Street.

The City of Greer Fire Department said the fire was accidental due to an electrical short-circuit. The fire was reportedly confined to the room where it started.

Firefighters said all the building's residents were out and no one was injured.

