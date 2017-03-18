Greer FD says electrical short-circuit started apartment fire - FOX Carolina 21

Greer FD says electrical short-circuit started apartment fire

Posted: Updated:
Scene of Greer apartment fire. (FOX Carolina/ 3/18/17) Scene of Greer apartment fire. (FOX Carolina/ 3/18/17)
GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters were called to a fire at a Greer apartment complex on Saturday night.

The fire, which broke out around 8:30 p.m., started at building two in the complex at 103 John Street.

The City of Greer Fire Department said the fire was accidental due to an electrical short-circuit. The fire was reportedly confined to the room where it started.

Firefighters said all the building's residents were out and no one was injured.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.