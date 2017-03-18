Troopers arrest suspect in Greer hit-and-run crash involving moped

Volkswagen Jetta, similar to that of vehicle involved in hit-and-run. (Source: SC Public Safety)

Troopers have arrested a driver believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash in Greenville County that left one victim with injuries, per reports.

The crash happened at 9:25 p.m. Saturday along SC 14 at Matlock Circle.

The roadway was reportedly blocked.

Troopers say a silver Volkswagen Jetta and moped were both traveling east on Hwy 14 at Matlock Circle when the Jetta struck the back of the moped, ejecting both occupants.

One victim was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

The Jetta reportedly left the scene heading east on Hwy 14 towards Greer.

Troopers were able to track down the vehicle on Sunday after a tip saying a vehicle matching the description was traveling along St. Mark Road.

When troopers arrived on scene they were able to take Jordan Daniel Bolding, 27 of Taylors, into custody at the Greenville County Detention Center.

He was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a collision with great bodily injury and unlawful carry of a pistol, troopers report.

Bolding's bond was set at $25,000 total, $10,000 for each hit-and-run charge and $5,000 for the weapons charge.

