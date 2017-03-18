Greenville police, church members honor fallen Officer Allen Jacobs on anniversary of his death

Greenville SWAT run 12 miles in "Operation Honor Ruck 2017" in honor of Officer Allen Jacobs on the anniversary of his death. (Source: Greenvillle Police Department Facebook)

Greenville police host cookout in honor of Officer Allen Jacobs on the anniversary of his death. (Source: Greenvillle Police Department Facebook)

On the anniversary of Greenville Officer Allen Jacobs's death, his former colleagues and church members came together to celebrate and honor his legacy over the weekend.

Greenville Police Department staff hosted a cookout to honor Officer Allen on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, members of the Greenville Police Department SWAT Team who had served with Officer Allen completed "Operation Honor Ruck 2017," a 12 mile run from the Swamp Rabbit Crossfit to Allen's gravesite.

Officer Allen Jacobs was killed in the line of duty on March 18, 2016 while patrolling in the Nicholtown community. He left behind a wife, two young sons and a baby girl he never had the chance to meet.

The church Officer Jacobs used to attend as a child is also celebrating the fallen officer's legacy.

Morningside Baptist Church is hosting a Blue & White Sunday in honor of Officer Jacobs, his family and law enforcement. It will take place at the church located at 1115 Pelham Road in Greenville at 10:30 a.m. The community is invited to join.

Several special guests including Officer Allen's parents and SC Supreme Court Justice John Kittredge have been listed to appear at the service.

