Upstate woman gives Georgia man a second chance by donating her kidney

A Georgia man, with a lot of life left to live, found himself at standstill when suddenly in need of a kidney. Facing a harrowing prognosis, Bret Reiff and his wife took to social media to make a plea for a donor. It caught the eye of one Upstate woman and what came next was much more than an operation.

"When I found out about this, it's like finding out you're at the end of the bridge and there's no road left and you have to jump and don't have a parachute," Bret Reiff said.

It's been an uphill health battle for him, finding out in his 30s' he had PKD. It's a disease that attacks the kidneys and it was in full force.

"A deceased donor, they say about 8 to 10 years longevity," Reiff said. "With a living donor, it's 25 years plus."

Bret and his wife sandy proactively searched for a kidney donor for a year. Even taking to social media to reach outside of Georgia. And because they did, the met Carley Teat. "So when I saw this Facebook post, my heart fell I knew deep down, the Lord has spoke to me. I'm going to give them a kidney. I hadn't reached out to them, I hadn't reached out to the hospital, I just kind of knew that was in my plans for the future," Teat said.

But Bret and his wife Sandy had reservations about Carley's donation because of how young she was. "I remember sitting in the living room and how thinking how desperate I was to find a living donor, because they don't happen everyday. I told my wife, you're not going to like what I have to say. And I said this girl is only 21, can you imagine what her parents think? We're going to have to say no," Reiff said.

But because of Carley's determination and unwillingness to take "no" for an answer, she was operated on and was able to give Bret one of her kidneys.

"The doctor said we've never had a kidney start working as fast as it was on the table. Before it was in him, so they called it the golden kidney."

"God has given me a gift by meeting Carley," Reiff said. "He wanted me to see through His eyes, what it would feel like to have a daughter and she's grown on me like a daughter." He said Carley will always be his "donor daughter," and these two say their worlds collided for more than just a kidney.



"It's been a blessing and you know in a way Bret has saved my life. I've seen a whole new meaning of life and I see this man who was not healthy and now he has so much life back into him," Teat said.

