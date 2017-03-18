Power restored in Greenville Co. after Rutherford Rd fire causes outage

Power has been restored to more than 1,000 Greenville County customers that were without power as a result of a fire Saturday night.

According to Duke Energy's outage map, 1,137 customers were without power in the area. The outage was first reported at 10:47 p.m. and was expected to be repaired by 1 a.m.

Officials with Parker Fire Department confirmed that firefighters were responding to a fire on Rutherford Road. The fire, which took place at ATD Recycling, was reportedly the reason behind the outage.

Firefighters were able to take down the fire around 12:35 a.m., and as of 1 a.m. Sunday, power was restored to Greenville County customers affected by the outage.

Firefighters on the scene said there was nothing inside the building during the fire and no injuries have been reported. Parker and Greenville City Fire Departments both responded to the incident.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire appears to be electrical.

