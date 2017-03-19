Family and friends gather to honor 15-year-old fatally struck by vehicle while riding bicycle

Some people held sings warning drivers to slow down in the area. (March 19, 2017 FOX Carolina)

The coroner said that a 15-year-old Greenville teen died Saturday night after being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike.

According to Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans, Takevis Rucker of Greenville was riding his bicycle in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

The incident happened at Old Augusta Road just before 8:15 p.m.

Rucker was transported to the Greenville Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later.

His cause and manner of death are pending and an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

Family and friends gathered at the scene of the accident Sunday afternoon to honor the life of their loved one and create a memorial bearing memories of the 15-year-old. Some people even held up signs telling drivers to slow down in the area.

