Parker Fire District investigating structure fire

Scene of fire near Judson Road. (March 19, 2017 FOX Carolina) Scene of fire near Judson Road. (March 19, 2017 FOX Carolina)
Parker firefighters said they are investigating the cause of fire at an abandoned house early Sunday morning.

The fire happened on Judson Road near Anderson Road just after midnight, according to firefighters.

There were no injuries.

Our crews on scene say the fire is fully contained and the scene is clear.

