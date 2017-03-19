Coroner: Upstate woman found dead in submerged car in Lake Cooley

The coroner confirms, an Upstate woman died after deputies say her body was found inside a vehicle submerged in the lake.

Spartanburg County Deputies say a woman's body was discovered in a vehicle submerged near the boat landing of Lake Cooley in Spartanburg County on Friday. The coroner later confirmed the deceased to be Tracy Lynn Wright, 49 of Spartanburg.

Her car was pulled from the lake by the Sheriff's Dive Investigation Team.

Deputies say Wright had been reported as a missing person on October 15, 2016.

They say foul play is not suspected. An autopsy has been scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

This incident remains under investigation.

