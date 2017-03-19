Harry Connick Jr. stops for brunch in Upstate - FOX Carolina 21

Harry Connick Jr. stops for brunch in Upstate

Posted:
Harry Connick Jr. at Caviar and Bananas. (Source: Instagram) Harry Connick Jr. at Caviar and Bananas. (Source: Instagram)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Harry Connick Jr. made a stop in the Upstate on Sunday for brunch at Caviar and Bananas.

The singer, talk show host and actor dined at the Caviar and Bananas in downtown Greenville and took a moment to pose for the camera. Caviar and Bananas posted the event on Instagram:

