Harry Connick Jr. stops for brunch in Upstate

Harry Connick Jr. made a stop in the Upstate on Sunday for brunch at Caviar and Bananas.

The singer, talk show host and actor dined at the Caviar and Bananas in downtown Greenville and took a moment to pose for the camera. Caviar and Bananas posted the event on Instagram:

