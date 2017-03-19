Chief: Laurens Co. Sgt. arrested, placed on administrative leave without pay after domestic violence incident

A Sergeant with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office was arrested on a domestic violence charge Saturday night, per reports.

Chief Deputy Jarvis Reeder sent out a release Sunday afternoon saying Sgt. Jeremy McMahan was been placed on administrative leave without pay immediately after the department learned of the incident.

Reports say, Greenwood County Deputies arrested McMahan Saturday night and charged him with second degree domestic violence. He was transported to the Greenwood County Detention Center. He has since bonded out.

An internal investigation will be conducted by the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.

No further information is available.

