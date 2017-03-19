Confederate flag flies next to NCAA arena in South Carolina

Myrtle Beach police responded to a reported shooting at a motel Monday evening.More >
Greenville police said a man who pulled another driver over and pretended to be a Greenville County deputy was arrested Monday night.More >
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said their deputies arrested a deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning after an incident involving the deputy's ex-wife over the weekend.More >
A Georgia man who thought it would be funny to push a four year old and an eight year old into a swimming pool at a Destin resort is now charged with two counts of child abuse.More >
All lanes are blocked on Walhalla Highway at SC 183 following a collision Monday night in Pickens, per the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information system.More >
It's that time of year - the time when snakes come out of the woodworks. For two West Texas men, they surely didn't expect to see one on their pickup as they were driving.More >
A California man killed his two children before taking his own life over Father’s Day weekend, according to police.More >
Consumers are forgoing traditional tanning lotion this year for something a bit more odd and a lot more dangerous: a can of Coca-Cola.More >
Authorities are searching for a bear that attacked and killed a teenager during an annual trail race near Anchorage. Alaska. Authorities were tipped off that something was wrong when the teen texted his mother that he was being chased by a bear.More >
The fire chief said the blast and ensuing blaze destroyed half of the clubhouse late Monday night in Sapphire, NC.More >
Community members gathered for a candlelight vigil in honor of Dillon Spears, a Byrnes High School student who died in a tragic incident on Lake Keowee.More >
The fire caused heavy damage to an apartment building in the Valley Creek community Tuesday morning.More >
A procession was held to welcome Marines and Navy Corpsmen to the Upstate for a three-day trip to Lake Keowee.More >
Spartanburg District 7 elementary students read to Spartanburg Humane Society dogs as part of a summer reading program.More >
The Sno Hut in Taylors celebrated its 30th year with a community block party on Saturday.More >
We're honoring dads on Father's Day by sharing their photos!More >
