Head-shaving event takes place in Upstate to raise funds for chi - FOX Carolina 21

Head-shaving event takes place in Upstate to raise funds for childhood cancer research

Posted: Updated:
St. Baldrick's event in downtown Greenville. (March 19, 2017 FOX Carolina) St. Baldrick's event in downtown Greenville. (March 19, 2017 FOX Carolina)
St. Baldrick's event in downtown Greenville. (March 19, 2017 FOX Carolina) St. Baldrick's event in downtown Greenville. (March 19, 2017 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The tenth annual St. Baldrick’s event took place in downtown Greenville to benefit childhood cancer research.

The signature, head-shaving St. Baldrick’s Foundation event raises funds and awareness for lifesaving children’s cancer research. More than 65 participants will go bald to support the foundation’s mission to fund research and to help reach the goal of $70,000.

This year the event took place at Larkin’s on the River from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information on the St. Baldrick's Foundation or to find a head-shaving event near you, click here.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.