Simpsonville church gives back to community with "Inside-Out Service"

One Upstate church took a different approach to getting involved with the community on Sunday with an "Inside-Out Service."

After an abbreviated worship service, 2,000 regular attendees of First Baptist Church in Simpsonville (FBS) filed out into the community to serve other churches, community organizations and individuals.

The mega church was making a very simple idea a reality: turn the church inside out and serve those outside its walls.

Church members participated in outreach such as carpentry and renovation services, community clean up, visiting the shut-in and those in assisted-living programs and serving meals.

FBS describes itself as a missional church that wants to be concerned and focused on those outside the church rather than solely focusing on its own members.

Participants also enjoyed a block party at a local trailer park, and possibly the most ambitious project of the day, a Car Care Clinic to help ease the burden of paying for car washes and oil changes.

The Car Care Clinic provided free oil changes and general vehicle maintenance to single mothers, widows, families with special needs children and any needy person in the community.

The church did not raise money in any capacity to put on the event, and plans to do similar events like the "Inside-Out Service" in the future.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.