Activists protest gas tax hike by paying gas taxes for Greenville drivers

March 20, 2017

A group pushing for South Carolina lawmakers to avoid raising the state’s gas tax and reform the state's Department of Transportation will take their message to gas pumps in Greenville on Monday.

According to a news release, activists from Freedom Action Network of South Carolina will arrive at the Eagles gas station at the intersection of Pelham Road and East North Street at 7 a.m., where the group plans to pay the federal and state gas taxes for the gas station’s customers to show how much the taxes cost drivers.

The group will pay the current taxes as well as the proposed 12-cent increase for the first 1,500 gallons sold, with a 12-gallon limit per customer, the news release states.

Activists said Eagles’ customers will save 47-cents a gallon during the demonstration.

Customers must pre-pay with cash inside the gas station in order to receive the discount.

FAN of SC President Dave Schwartz said activists will also speak to drivers about real reform and alternate ways to fund and fix roads in the state.

"We shouldn't give the politicians another red cent until they reform the corrupt transportation system in our state," Schwartz said.

