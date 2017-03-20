Clemson students compete in "roof-a-thon"

The Clemson Outdoor Lab will host a "roof-a-thon" to replace the roofs on cabins in Camp Sertoma on Monday.

According to a news release from the university, Dolly's Roofing of Seneca is partnering with GAF, a shingle manufacturer, to allow four competing Clemson Outdoor Lab crews compete to see which team can replace a roof first.

The two companies are donating all the materials and time needed for the project.

Camp Sertoma is a summer residential camp for children who have speech or hearing impairments.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.