Reports: Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey found 'on foreign soil'

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey that went missing after the big game in February has reportedly been found on foreign soil.

The New England Patriots quarterback reported that his game jersey from Super Bowl LI was stolen from the locker room after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons.

Jay Glazer, a FOX Sports reporter, tweeted Monday morning that the FBI was involved and that the jersey had been found.

Breaking: FOX Sports has learned the FBI & NFL Security believe they have located Tom Brady's (cont) https://t.co/kxAaxUl3c5 — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 20, 2017

More details coming up later on @fs1 including FBI being involved bc jersey was on foreign soil, (cont) https://t.co/q3rPbJl17H — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 20, 2017

There was no immediate word of arrests in the case.

