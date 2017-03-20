Reports: Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey found 'on foreign - FOX Carolina 21

Reports: Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey found 'on foreign soil'

Tom Brady (AP) Tom Brady (AP)
BOSTON, MA (FOX Carolina) -

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey that went missing after the big game in February has reportedly been found on foreign soil.

The New England Patriots quarterback reported that his game jersey from Super Bowl LI was stolen from the locker room after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons.

Jay Glazer, a FOX Sports reporter, tweeted Monday morning that the FBI was involved and that the jersey had been found.

There was no immediate word of arrests in the case.

PREVIOUSLY:

Texas Rangers join search for Tom Brady's missing jersey

Brady suspects game jersey was stolen after Super Bowl win

