Tim Allen discusses difficulties being a Republican in Hollywood

Comedian Tim Allen touched on the difficulties he faces as being a Republican in Hollywood during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

The actor, of ‘Home Improvement’ and ‘Last Man Standing’ fame, went of the defensive after Kimmel asked him about attending President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Allen likened the situation to being in 1930s Germany.

"You gotta be real careful around here, you know,” Allen said. “You'll get beat up if you don't believe what everybody believes."

Allen’s interview with Kimmel was posted on Friday and has since been viewed more than 700,000 times.

