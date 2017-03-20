Suspect in 2016 robbery now behind bars in Union Co.

Union County deputies said Monday that the suspect in an August 2016 armed robbery at the Lockhart One Stop was booked into the Union County jail over the weekend.

Christopher Clevon Feaster was charged with armed robbery after the Aug. 20, 2016 robbery at the gas station on Jonesville Lockhart Highway.

Feaster was later arrested in York County and sent to Gaston County, NC where he had numerous outstanding warrants.

After his arrest in 2016, deputies said Feaster was believed to have been responsible for as many as 11 armed robberies in Gaston County.

Feaster was booked into the Union County jail on Sunday.

