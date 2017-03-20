Brad Brownell returning as Clemson's head basketball coach next season

Clemson University’s head basketball coach will return to lead the team in the 2017-2018 season, the university announced Monday morning.
Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich released a statement Monday stating Brad Brownell would remain as the men’s basketball team’s head coach.
Statement from Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich regarding @ClemsonMBB pic.twitter.com/i7BTP6Kov0— Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) March 20, 2017
The Tigers fell to Oakland in the first round of the NIT Tournament, ending the season at 17-16 and being ranked 12th in ACC play, per the NCAA.
Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.