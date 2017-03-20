Brad Brownell returning as Clemson's head basketball coach next season

Clemson University’s head basketball coach will return to lead the team in the 2017-2018 season, the university announced Monday morning.

Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich released a statement Monday stating Brad Brownell would remain as the men’s basketball team’s head coach.

Statement from Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich regarding @ClemsonMBB pic.twitter.com/i7BTP6Kov0 — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) March 20, 2017

The Tigers fell to Oakland in the first round of the NIT Tournament, ending the season at 17-16 and being ranked 12th in ACC play, per the NCAA.

