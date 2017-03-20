Sheriff: 2 Rutherford Co. teachers arrested in sexual exploitation case

The Rutherford County Sheriff confirmed Monday that two teachers at RS Central High School were arrested Friday.

William “Travis” and Rebecca Toms, a husband and wife, were both charged as part of an ongoing investigation, Sheriff Chris Francis said.

Both suspects turned themselves in to be served warrants on Friday.

Francis said Rebecca was charged with felony obstruction of justice and was issued a $10,000 bond.

Travis was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and felony obstruction of justice. He was issued a $105,000 bond.

The superintendent of Rutherford County Schools said the couple resigned on Friday and Travis Toms surrendered his teaching license to the State Board of Education.

The superintendent said they were suspended with pay on Feb. 7 and suspended without pay on Mar. 16.

