McDowell deputies: Man charged after beating 3-year-old boy with belt

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a Marion man was charged child abuse.

According to deputies, they began investigating after receiving a report from the McDowell County Department of Social Services of possible child abuse in 26-year-old Jacob James Laycock’s residence.

Upon investigation, deputies said evidence showed that Laycock had hit his 3-year-old son with a belt, leaving numerous bruises on his legs.

Laycock was charged with child abuse and assault on a child under 12.

