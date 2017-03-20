McDowell deputies: Man charged after beating 3-year-old boy with - FOX Carolina 21

McDowell deputies: Man charged after beating 3-year-old boy with belt

Jacob James Laycock (Source: McDowell Sheriff's Office) Jacob James Laycock (Source: McDowell Sheriff's Office)
MCDOWELL, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a Marion man was charged child abuse.

According to deputies, they began investigating after receiving a report from the McDowell County Department of Social Services of possible child abuse in 26-year-old Jacob James Laycock’s residence.

Upon investigation, deputies said evidence showed that Laycock had hit his 3-year-old son with a belt, leaving numerous bruises on his legs.

Laycock was charged with child abuse and assault on a child under 12.

