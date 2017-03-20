Dispatch: Suspect in custody after chase in Spartanburg Co.

Spartanburg County emergency dispatchers said one person was taken into custody following a chase after a crash on I-85 Monday morning.

Dispatchers said the chase ended just before 11 a.m. on Highway 29 at Old Greenville Highway.

According to the SC Highway Patrol website, troopers were called to investigate a crash on Hatchett Street at Old Greenville Highway. There was no immediate word if the incidents were connected.

