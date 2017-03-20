Anderson officials honor Clemson football team

Anderson County recognized the National College Football Champions, the Clemson Tigers, at a news conference Monday in conjunction with the Anderson Area Touchdown Club and the City of Anderson.

Officials also announced plans to celebrate both the 2016 and 1981 Clemson National Championship teams to coincide with the Touchdown Club’s annual awards show..

Anderson city and county officials said they were drafting a proclamation in honor of Anderson County residents Ben Boulware, Kelly Bryant, Kendall Joseph and Darien Rencher from the 2016 team and those from the 1981 team.

Coach Danny Ford, who led the 1981 team, was also in attendance for the announcement at the Anderson Civic Center.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.