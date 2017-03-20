Clemson police celebrate annual National Crime Victims' Rights Week

The Clemson Police Department's Office for Victims Crime (OVC) will celebrate National Crime Victims’ Rights week (NCVRW), by hosting several events promoting victim’s rights and honoring crime victims and those who advocate on their behalf.

The NCVRW will be hosted by the Clemson City Police Department. This year, the theme is Strength, Resilience and Justice and the event will be held from Apr. 2 to Apr. 8.

“It is critically important that crime survivors in the Upstate know that help and hope are available for them.” Said Steve Derene, Executive Director of the National Association of VOCA Assistance Administrators which administers the National Crime Victims’ Rights Week Community Awareness Project. “With the support from the Community Awareness Project sponsored by the U.S. Justice Department Office for Victims of Crime, Clemson Police Department is educating victims. Survivors and the general public about the victims.”

The Clemson City Police Department will observe NCVRW with special events and programs, including a family fun day and free self-defense class. The following is the NCVRW schedule provided by them:

3/20/17 – 6:30 pm – Mayor Cook will read and sign a Mayoral Proclamation declaring the week of April 2 nd – 8 th Crime Victims’ Rights Week in Clemson, SC at the City Council Meeting

4/2/17 – 2-5pm – Kickoff Event at Nettles Park (Free family fun day, free food and activities, chance to win autographed footballs and other items from Clemson Tigers, firetrucks, police cars, games, and tons of amazing giveaways)

4/3 and 4/4/17 – 6-8pm – Free RAD Self-Defense Class at Clemson City Hall (Women only – Ages 14 and up – Advance Registration Required – Limit of 15 participants)

4/4/17 – 1:00pm – Free training for bartenders and bar owners to discuss how bar staff can help to prevent drug facilitated sexual assault.

4/6/17 – 11:00am – Pinwheels for Prevention (Join the Chief of Police and other City employees as they plant pinwheels to raise awareness and to help prevent child abuse and tie ribbons on cars to raise awareness for National Crime Victims’ Right Week)

4/2 to 4/8/17 – Visit the Central Clemson Library for a special display and free information all week.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.