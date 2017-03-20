Oconee Co. man accused of swapping elderly man's air conditioner with broken one

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Westminster man was arrested after intentionally replacing an elderly man’s air conditioner with one that did not work properly.

arrested a Westminster man last Friday morning on an outstanding warrant on charges of Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult.

38-year-old Randall Lamar Cash, Jr. of Kingston Loop Drive was charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult. He was booked into jail on Friday after deputies said he was located in Jackson County, GA.

Deputies said they began investigating after receiving a complaint from DSS in August 2016.

Deputies said they later learned that Cash, Jr. had come to the victim’s residence and switched air conditioners without the homeowner’s permission.

Cash Jr. is being held at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $10,000 surety bond.

