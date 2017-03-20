Former mayor of Travelers Rest passes away after heart attack

The City of Travelers Rest announced Roy Reynolds, who served as mayor during a transitional time in the city's history, has passed away.

According to the City, Reynolds died of a heart attack in Myrtle Beach when he was on a golf getaway.

Reynolds was mayor during the Main Street revitalization and conversion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail. He served as mayor in Travelers Rest during a key transitional period from January 2000 to January 2009. He was also part of the Shriners and Lions Club.

“There were many people in the community who didn’t understand our vision, but he persisted and never wavered from that vision," said city administrator Dianna Gracely.

Gracely said Reynolds deserves much credit for what Travelers Rest is now today.

Arrangements for Reynolds have not yet been announced.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.