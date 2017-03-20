Deputies: Man charged after taking car on test drive, never retu - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Man charged after taking car on test drive, never returning it to dealership

Johnny Sharp (Courtesy: Oconee County Sheriff's Office) Johnny Sharp (Courtesy: Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

An Oconee County man was arrested Friday on three outstanding warrants, including charges  for taking a car on a test drive and never returning it, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Johnny Dean Sharp, 51, of Fair Play took a car on a test drive on Dec. 9, 2016 from a dealership on Wells Highway and then did not return it.

The car, a 2008 Ford Fusion, was later found in Anderson County and Sharp was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

Sharp also faces charges from a burglary on Rodgers Road, in which deputies said Sharp broke into the house and stole a gun. He has charged with burglary and petit larceny in that case.

Sharp is being held at the Oconee County Detention Center on a combined $37,000 bond.

