New tree initiative launched in Asheville

Asheville's Parks & Recreation Department, along with Asheville GreenWorks, has launched a new initiative to plant trees over the course of the next three years at the city's 74 recreation facilities.

According to the City, to start off the initiative, the department announced the “30 Trees in 30 Days” program. Members of the Parks & Recreation Department, volunteers with Asheville GreenWorks and community members will gather at 4 p.m. on Mar. 8 at the Shiloh Complex to plant the first three trees.

“Through this three-year tree initiative, the Parks and Recreation Department demonstrates its commitment to improving the appearance of our community and our environment. Planting these trees at our parks and facilities creates a lasting legacy.” Said Roderick Simmons, Parks & Recreation Director.

In Jan. 2016, the Asheville City Council created a 20-year vision for the city. Part of this vision included a dedication to a clean and healthy environment.

The City said additional events will be held at the Grant Center, Carrier Park, Aston Park, Riverside Cemetery and Recreation Park throughout the month of April. The program will conclude on Apr. 28, Arbor Day.

Community organization and volunteers are encouraged to participate in this program. Anyone interested should contact Sandra Travis at STravis@ashevillenc.gov or at 828-259-5841.

Click here for more information about the program.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.