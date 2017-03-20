WATCH: Trey Gowdy questions FBI director on wiretapping, security concerns

During an intelligence hearing on Monday, Rep. Trey Gowdy grilled James Comey, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

At the hearing, Comey addressed claims made by Pres. Donald Trump that he was wiretapped during the election by outgoing president Barack Obama. Comey said there was "no information" to support the president's claims.

Gowdy, who joined the House Intelligence Committee in January, led the questioning of Comey. Gowdy specifically questioned him on the events leading up to the resignation of Michael Flynn as national security adviser after claims of contact with Russian leaders.

Comey couldn't confirm if an investigation was underway into the leak of information regarding Flynn's communications.

Watch the two-part video of Gowdy's questioning here:

