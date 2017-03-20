Lockdown lifted at 3 Anderson Co. schools after suspect fled tra - FOX Carolina 21

Lockdown lifted at 3 Anderson Co. schools after suspect fled traffic stop

Posted: Updated:
Lockdown lifted at Powdersville Elementary, Concrete Primary and Powdersville High (Mar. 20, 2017/FOX Carolina) Lockdown lifted at Powdersville Elementary, Concrete Primary and Powdersville High (Mar. 20, 2017/FOX Carolina)
POWDERSVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The schools announced the lockdown has been lifted at the 3 Anderson Co. Schools after an incident Monday afternoon.

The lockdown was issued at Concrete Primary, Powdersville Elementary and Powdersville High as a precaution after a nearby search for a suspect.

Troopers said a man fled a vehicle during a routine traffic stop.

FOX Carolina is working to get more details.

