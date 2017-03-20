Greenville Co. officials increase awareness about CodeRED notifications

The CodeRED emergency notification service is not new and Greenville County has had it for years. But now, leaders are pushing to get the word out about the service because many residents still don't know it exists or how it can help when there's an emergency in the area.

Greenville is growing and so are ways to get emergency messages out to its residents. Greenville County Emergency Planning Coordinator, Jessica Stumpf said that includes all kinds of information.

"If there is a dangerous situation, that's effecting your community, close to your home or maybe its close to your business or your kids school," she said. "We want to be able to let you know about that; so you can make the best decision for you and your family, in terms of safety."

Greenville County has had the code red emergency notification service in place since 2013.

With CodeRED, residents sign up to get messages on their cell or home phone through voice, text or e-mails. As the area grows, there's a push to get more people signed up. Some residents like Diane Cherry think its a good idea.

She said she'd like to sign up for the messages to come to her phone, but just didn't know the service existed until now.

But there are some people leery of giving out their home or cell phone numbers.

Jessie Benson said, "If you go online and give out your number, they might also be able to get your social security number and everything else."

Right now, nearly 600 businesses have signed up using CodeRED in Greenville County. More than 6,500 residents get important updates with it too.

Stumpf said the basic information you give when signing up remains in the CodeRED data bank and is not shared or sold. She said the emergency service has proved to be successful.

"We've had a couple of successes with CodeRED in the past and that includes trying to find missing people," she said. "We had an issue where there was an alert put out for a homicide suspect and he was apprehended because of CodeRED."

The state of South Carolina and counties such as Spartanburg and Anderson all use CodeRED. Pickens County uses the "Next Gen" CAD system that is part of its 911 dispatch operations.

Money for CodeRED comes from a fee that Emergency Management charges local companies that house hazardous materials. Click here to sign up for CodeRED notifications.

