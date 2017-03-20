Greenville Drive slams Tebow on Twitter after Fireflies announcement

The Greenville Drive popped back at Twitter users on Monday after the announcement Tim Tebow is joining the Columbia Fireflies.

The Drive will take on the Fireflies at home June 13 through 15. The Drive tweeted after the announcement and said they'll be giving out Burger King Whoppers to everyone if Tebow strikes out three times.

Twitter users responded, accusing the Minor League team of jealousy about Tebow joining a rival team.

The Greenville Drive responded saying, "Not jealous. We prefer developing future MLBers, not PR stunts." The team also joked on its Twitter page that their social media "intern" was having a "severe case of the Mondays."

Apparently we're not watching the same #SpringTraining games as you https://t.co/5XxVXIS9xD — Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) March 20, 2017

Not jealous. We prefer developing future MLBers, not PR stunts https://t.co/kSllgN5Vmn — Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) March 20, 2017

Our social media "intern" is having a severe case of the Mondays https://t.co/KPla6t9JBi — Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) March 20, 2017

We're not judging...okay, maybe we are. Big difference in HS kids playing in Class A and 28-year-old wannabes https://t.co/NmUKODaPiA — Greenville Drive (@GreenvilleDrive) March 20, 2017

