Warm & sunny day, storms return this evening

A big warm-up is in store today, ahead of a strong push of colder air! Clouds will be around off and on through the day, with cloud cover thickening up toward late afternoon.

A few storms will approach during the afternoon as early as 4 PM in our westernmost areas, where the best chance for severe weather is, especially the Upstate counties bordering Georgia. They will spread across the area during the evening and push out by midnight or shortly thereafter.

Showers and storms will push out by late Tuesday night, leaving some clouds for early Wednesday. We may see one more round of wet weather during the AM, but skies should clear up a little by late Wednesday.

Temps get much cooler after the rain! Highs will only warm into the 40s and 50s by Thursday, with 30s for Thursday night.

Rain chances return later this weekend.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.