Deputies: Trooper hits motorcyclist while investigating moped hit-and-run

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

On Sunday around 10:20 a.m., troopers were responding to a tip regarding a vehicle matching the description of the car involved in a moped hit-and-run the night prior. The Volkswagen Jetta believed to be involved in the crash was reportedly spotted along Saint Mark Road near Rock Crest Circle.

Deputies said troopers were traveling southbound when they saw the vehicle stopped on the opposite side of the road.

A trooper involved in the incident reportedly turned around with lights and sirens on and, in the process, collided with a motorcycle. Deputies said a driver and a passenger on the motorcycle suffered minor injuries. Slight damage was reported to the motorcycle.

Both individuals on the motorcycle reportedly declined medical attention.

Greenville County resident Jeffrey Millwood identified himself as a victim in the crash and shared a photo with FOX Carolina of the scene. Millwood said he was "in lots of pain."

No troopers were injured in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect in the moped hit-and-run, identified as 27-year-old Jordan Daniel Bolding, was apprehended on Saint Mark Road following the incident.

