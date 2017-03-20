SC veterinarians work together with DHEC to protect pets from rabies

Veterinarians across South Carolina are working alongside the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to help owners protect their pets, their families, their communities and themselves from rabies.

“Participating veterinarians will vaccinate dogs, cats, and ferrets during the spring clinics," said Sandra Craig, director of DHEC’s Division of Food Protection and Rabies Prevention.

According to Craig, the rabies vaccination fees may vary by clinic site, but the price will not be higher than $10 per pet. DHEC said local veterinarians offer vaccines year-round, but the spring clinics help raise awareness about rabies while also providing convenience to pet owners.

While not required by state law, DHEC strongly recommends that owners also vaccinate all horses, any livestock that has frequent contact with humans, any livestock that is particularly valuable, or animals used for the production of raw milk or raw milk product.

Participating vaccination clinics in the Upstate are:

Laurens County

Clinton Animal Hospital – 404 Willard Rd, Clinton – Every Thursday in April from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Oconee County

Walhalla Veterinary Clinic – 314 S Hwy 11 West Union – Apr. 17 – 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Apr. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Apr. 24 – 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Spartanburg County

Purrs and Paws Animal Clinic – 401 N Alabama Ave, Chesnee – Apr. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

– 401 N Alabama Ave, Chesnee – Apr. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Inman Animal Hospital – 10405 Asheville Hwy, Inman – Apr. 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Apr. 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

DHEC stated In 2016 there were 94 positive cases of rabies confirmed in animals across the state including 43 raccoons, 18 skunks, 11 foxes, 10 bats, six cats, four dogs, one horse, and one deer. Hundreds of South Carolinians must undergo preventive treatment for rabies every year due to exposure to a rabid or suspected rabid animal.

