Deputies: 1 kidnapping suspect in custody, 2 more being sought

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said one armed and dangerous suspect in a recent kidnapping is in custody and the search is ongoing for two more.

Deputies say Nicholas DJ Ivers, 29, Zackary Ryan Emery, 19, and Jordan Cameron Scott, 19, are wanted for their involvement in a kidnapping that occurred on Saturday in the Fairview community. They have all been charged with second degree kidnapping, per reports.

Deputies said the adult male victim was able to escape from the suspects and report the incident. The victim and the suspects are acquainted

On Tuesday, deputies said Scott had been taken into custody.

Scott is charged with second degree kidnapping and a felony parole violation. He is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility under at $50,000 bond.

Deputies said the search is ongoing for the other two suspects, who should be considered armed and dangerous. Deputies advise the public not to approach the individuals.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the wanted suspects should contact the Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670 or Buncombe Co. Crimestoppers at (828) 255-5050.

The victim is now safe and recovering, deputies said Tuesday.

