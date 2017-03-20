Investigation underway after Greenwood Co. apartment fire

Officials in Greenwood County were called to the scene of an apartment fire on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters said the fire was reported around 3 p.m. at a complex on Highway 72 near U.S. 25.

Officials said no one was inside the building when the fire occurred. The Red Cross is assisting four residents after the fire.

The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

