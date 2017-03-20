Investigation underway after Greenwood Co. apartment fire - FOX Carolina 21

Investigation underway after Greenwood Co. apartment fire

Apartment fire on Highway 72 (Mar. 20, 2017/FOX Carolina) Apartment fire on Highway 72 (Mar. 20, 2017/FOX Carolina)
GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials in Greenwood County were called to the scene of an apartment fire on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters said the fire was reported around 3 p.m. at a complex on Highway 72 near U.S. 25.

Officials said no one was inside the building when the fire occurred. The Red Cross is assisting four residents after the fire.

The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

