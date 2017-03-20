Police: 2 suspects arrested after K-9 search at Greenville apart - FOX Carolina 21

Police: 2 suspects arrested after K-9 search at Greenville apartment complex

Posted: Updated:
Police outside Shemwood Crossing (Source: iWitness) Police outside Shemwood Crossing (Source: iWitness)
Police outside Shemwood Crossing (March 20, 2017 FOX Carolina) Police outside Shemwood Crossing (March 20, 2017 FOX Carolina)
David Norman (left) and Defonte Neal (Courtesy: GCDC) David Norman (left) and Defonte Neal (Courtesy: GCDC)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville police said two people were arrested during a K-9 search near the Shemwood Crossing apartment complex on Monday.

Police said they received a call on Monday evening in regards to an individual with multiple warrants at the complex on Shemwood Lane.

When officers responded, they said the suspect, Defonte Neal, fled on foot.

Police said Neal was eventually located and taken into custody on charges of grand larceny, breach of trust, conspiracy, armed robbery, possession of gun or knife during commission of violent crime, kidnapping, and more.

Neal was one three suspects an armed robbery on Dec. 31, 2016 in which two people were robbed at gunpoint as they walked to a New Year's Eve party in Greenville.

Police said David Norman was seen filming the search and officers recognized him as being a wanted suspect as well. Norman was arrested on several federal probation warrants.

RELATED: Teen driving getaway car arrested, 2 men at large after Greenville robbery

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.