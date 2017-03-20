Police: 2 suspects arrested after K-9 search at Greenville apartment complex

Greenville police said two people were arrested during a K-9 search near the Shemwood Crossing apartment complex on Monday.

Police said they received a call on Monday evening in regards to an individual with multiple warrants at the complex on Shemwood Lane.

When officers responded, they said the suspect, Defonte Neal, fled on foot.

Police said Neal was eventually located and taken into custody on charges of grand larceny, breach of trust, conspiracy, armed robbery, possession of gun or knife during commission of violent crime, kidnapping, and more.

Neal was one three suspects an armed robbery on Dec. 31, 2016 in which two people were robbed at gunpoint as they walked to a New Year's Eve party in Greenville.

Police said David Norman was seen filming the search and officers recognized him as being a wanted suspect as well. Norman was arrested on several federal probation warrants.

