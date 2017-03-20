New Roper Mountain Science Center in planning stages

A new Roper Mountain Science Center is in the planning stages.

The new science center will expand on natural science, life science and sustainability teaching. The goal is to teach students about sustainable energy, solar and wind energy.

Plans for the new facility were put in place because the current center is at its limit. The new center hopes to expand into having middle school students visit the science center.

The new building will be right next to the Harrison building. It is expected to cost between 8 and 9 million.

If everything goes as planned, construction would start in either late 2018 or early 2019, with an opening date in 2020.

