Eastside High hires former Blythewood Football Coach Dan Morgan

Former Blythewood High Head Football Coach Dan Morgan is taking over at Eastside High.

Morgan is replacing Steve Wilson as head football coach for the Eastside Eagles.

Wilson was recently fired from the head coaching position in January of 2017.

Eastside High head football coach dismissed

Coach Morgan joins the Eagles after four seasons with the Blythewood Bengals. He led the team to a 29-20 record over that time.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.