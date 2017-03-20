Police: 5 students charged as adults after fight at Upstate high school

Greer police said Thursday warrants had been signed charging Riverside High School students after a fight at the school earlier in the week.

Two students were charged with assault and battery third degree and three were charged with disorderly conduct, per warrants. Police said the students are all charged as adults.

On Monday, Greenville County Schools said five high school students were suspended after fights on school grounds that morning.

MUGSHOTS: Five students arrested after brawl at Riverside High

Per Greer police reports, the fights stemmed from an earlier argument between females about a former boyfriend at the school on Friday. The dispute continued on social media over the weekend and turned violent on Monday when one girl asked the other if she wanted to fight.

One student reportedly bashed the other over the head with a glass bottle, breaking the glass. A third student then got involved and two other students got involved in another altercation nearby.

Police said one of the girls suffered a cut to the head and another suffered a cut to the hand.

Alisha Freeman and Breann Gaylord were both charged with assault and battery third degree. A'Maya Davis, N'Kerah Martin, and Natajah Cruell were charged with public disorderly conduct.

Lt. Jimmy Holcombe said two of the students were arrested Thursday morning and that officers were working to locate and arrest the other three.

SCHOOL NEWS: Airsoft gun photo leads to middle school scare; district issues warning about social media posts

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.