2 suspects in custody following foot chase in Greenville Co., per deputies

Two suspects are in custody following a foot chase in Greenville County Monday afternoon, per deputies.

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said investigators were attempting to serve a warrant when one person took off and led deputies on a foot chase.

Dispatchers say the chase took place along Patti Drive at Staunton Bridge.

The names of the captured suspects have not yet been released.

