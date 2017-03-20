2 suspects in custody following foot chase in Greenville Co., pe - FOX Carolina 21

2 suspects in custody following foot chase in Greenville Co., per deputies

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Two suspects are in custody following a foot chase in Greenville County Monday afternoon, per deputies.

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said investigators were attempting to serve a warrant when one person took off and led deputies on a foot chase.

Dispatchers say the chase took place along Patti Drive at Staunton Bridge.

The names of the captured suspects have not yet been released.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest on this developing story.

