Upstate family desperate for answers after loved one missing for 1 year

A family is looking for answers into the disappearance of their loved one, who on Monday, has been missing for exactly one year.

Timothy English, 60, was first reported missing to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office on March 22, 2016. Family says he went missing on March 20 from his home located on the 1000 block of Old Easley Bridge Road in Greenville.

Family says English told them he was walking to the Walmart on White Horse Road to get dog food, but he never returned.

English's family members says there are still no leads in his disappearance and they are desperate for closure. Up to a $2,000 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information should contact the Greenville County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

