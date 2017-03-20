Garden&Gun releases list of best fried chicken spots in the South

It’s the list chicken lovers have been waiting for – the best fried chicken spots in the South.

Garden&Gun released the highly-sought-after list on Thursday, containing dozens of places they consider to be “the best birds in the South”.

Aunt M’s at the Kangaroo Express, OJ’s Diner and Stax’s Original were among the list for the Upstate, with Buxton Hall Barbecue, King Daddy’s Chicken and Waffles, Parker’s, and Rocky’s Hot Chicken Shack among the top fried chicken spots in western North Carolina. Buckner’s Family Restaurant was among the tasty chicken spot selections in Georgia.

So next time you’re looking for finger lickin’, Southern fried chicken, check out the full list here. You can’t go wrong!

