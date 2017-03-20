Photo released of elderly man who drowned in Greenwood Co. well - FOX Carolina 21

Photo released of elderly man who drowned in Greenwood Co. well

Posted: Updated:
Police tape marks the location of the well where officials said the man was found (FOX Carolina/ March 21, 2017) Police tape marks the location of the well where officials said the man was found (FOX Carolina/ March 21, 2017)
Haskell N. Henderson (Photo provided) Haskell N. Henderson (Photo provided)
WARE SHOALS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenwood County Coroner said an elderly man's body was retrieved from a residential well late Monday night.

Coroner Sonny Cox said the body of 87-year-old Haskell N. Henderson was pulled from a well near his home at around 11:55 p.m.

Henderson had been reported missing from his home earlier in the day. Family members said Henderson had gone to retrieve something from the well and never returned, per a news release from the coroner.

After an autopsy, Cox ruled Henderson's death accidental due to drowning.

